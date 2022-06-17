SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Several commercial recreation events are scheduled to take place on the Salmon-Challis National Forest through September.

The following permitted commercial activities have been authorized temporary use of National Forest System lands this summer:

The Annual River of No Return Endurance Runs on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District will take place June 18. The event starts and finishes in Challis, Idaho, and includes three different long-distance runs: a 29K, 53K, and 108K. The routes take the runners through Blue Mountain, the Lombard Trail, Bayhorse Lake, and Buster Lake. Visitors to the area can expect up to 350 runners and 200 spectators. For event details, check out http://runchallis.com/.

Beaverhead Endurance Runs, including a 55k and 100K ultra marathon along the Continental Divide Trail on the Leadore Ranger District, will take place July 9. The 100K starts at Bannock Pass and the 55K starts at Lemhi Pass. Both end at Bohannon Creek. Visitors to the area can expect up to 400 runners and 200 spectators. For event details, check out http://beaverheadenduranceruns.com/.

The Snake River Retrievers Field Trial, a competitive AKC performance event for hunting dogs, will take place in the Phi Kappa and North Fork of the Big Lost River areas on the Lost River Ranger District July 14-17. For more information, contact event organizers through their website: https://snakeriverretrievers.com/.

The Idaho State Bowhunter's Annual Jamboree is scheduled for July 16-18. The event, a three-day camping and target shooting competition, will take place in the Thatcher Creek area on the Middle Fork Ranger District. Visitors to the area can expect up to 800 participants. For event details, check out: https://www.idahostatebowhunters.com/jamboree/.

The 10th Annual Standhope Ultra Challenge is scheduled for July 22-24 on the Lost River Ranger District. The event, which includes 30K and 60K endurance runs, will start at the Park Creek Campground and ends at the Star Hope Campground with participants running through Copper Basin. In 2022, a new 100-mile race will extend into the Sawtooth National Forest's Ketchum Ranger District. Visitors to the areas can expect up to 300 participants and 150 spectators. For event details, check out: https://standhopeultrachallenge.wordpress.com.

Ride the Bayhorse, a two-day motorized recreation event for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, is scheduled for August 6-7. The event would be headquartered out of the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park. Classes and activities are also planned at the Bayhorse Ghost Town. The event includes various rides on designated routes throughout the Salmon-Challis. Visitors to the area can expect up to 100 participants and 20 spectators. For event details, contact https://challischamber.com/bayhorse-atv/.

Rebecca's Private Idaho, a competitive cycling event, will have participants rolling through the Lost River Ranger District Sept. 4. Visitors to the Trail Creek Road, Wildhorse Canyon and Copper Basin areas can expect to encounter up to 1200 cyclists participating in the event. For event details, check out: https://www.rebeccasprivateidaho.com/

Visitors to the Salmon-Challis should exercise caution when traveling these areas and roads during the event time periods. Be on the lookout for pedestrians, heavy traffic, and normal road hazards, such as rocks and other rolling debris associated forest roads.

