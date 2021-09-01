CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Summer Food Service program for kids, offered through the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), served nearly one million meals to Wyoming children and teens in 2021.

“We are proud to have been able to keep thousands of Wyoming youth fed from border to border this summer,” said Tamra Jackson, Child Nutrition Programs State Director with the WDE. “We are so thankful for the people who are on the front lines of this program: the people who deliver the breakfasts and lunches to our youth.”

In total, 434,535 breakfasts and 545,615 lunches have been served through the summer program, for a total of 980,150 meals.

Youth do not have to register or call ahead to receive meals and no questions are asked regarding eligibility for the program.

“Our goal is to get the food to youth who need it, not to concern ourselves with each families’ specific situation,” Jackson said.

Wyoming residents interested in the program for next summer should call 211 for meal service details in their area. For more information about the program, call Amanda Andersen with the WDE at (307) 777-7168.

