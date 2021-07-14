CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Summer Food Service program for kids offered through the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has already served thousands of meals this summer to Wyoming children and teens.

“School is still weeks away and Wyoming children and teens have free meals available to them with no sign up or any questions asked,” said Tamra Jackson, Child Nutrition Programs State Director with the Wyoming Department of Education. “We are loaded with summer food program sites from border to border. Finding a program near you is just a call away.”

Call 211 for meal service details in your area. Callers interested in learning more can also call Amanda Andersen with the WDE at (307) 777-7168.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered program. The program reimburses providers who serve free healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session.

