REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Spending all day at the pool is a summertime tradition.

But with the heat, going to Rexburg Rapids for some relief may be a necessity.

Maegan Scholes, the recreation facilities manager for the city of Rexburg, said the popular spot opened up a couple of days ahead of schedule.

“Our official open date was June 7th, but because of the hot weather, we actually opened up two days earlier,” Scholes said.

And the crowds have taken full advantage of those two extra days.

“We’ve been pretty slammed this summer,” Scholes said. “I think the 90 degree weather definitely helps. We’ve never had a summer like this as far as I’ve lived here. So I think that really helps, but yeah we’ve been pretty slammed.

Busy enough that they’ve reached capacity a majority of the time.

“We have a capacity of up to one thousand people, and I would say about 75 percent of our season so far, we’ve hit that,” Scholes said, “So we’re trying to get people in as fast and as quickly as possible, but if we hit that capacity, then we hit that capacity.”

Scholes also reminds people who are coming to the pool to be aware of a few things.

“We don’t allow any type of pool noodles or anything,” Scholes explained. “We have tubes over for the lazy river, but those are first come first serve. And then we have life jackets that they can rent, but they can also bring their own as long as it’s coast guard approved.”

And while outside food and drink is allowed, Scholes asks people to remember to cut any fresh fruit and vegetables at home, so no knives are brought in.

