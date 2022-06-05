POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will be open seven days a week to better serve summer patrons.

The museum is now open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

You can enjoy Skulls, Everyone’s Got One, This is Idaho, The Urban Tree Project,and The Ice Age. This is Idaho explores the wild mosaic of mountains, rivers, and plains offering majestic beauty and scattered resources that shape all who live here. You can explore what makes Idaho’s land unique and how the State symbols tell the story. Museum’s experts and collections will reveal how the Gem State is a special place in America.

Skulls, Everyone’s Got One, showcases how your skull measures up to our menagerie of ancient and modern animals. The skull is a real Swiss army knife, allowing animals to show off, hide, do battle, and consume prey in wildly different ways. Pose in front of the wall of spikes, a showcase of horns, antlers, bumps, knobs, and frills animals use to live their life. From giant saltwater crocodiles to dinosaurs, whales, and bison, you’ll never look in the mirror the same way again!

Additionally, the Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum. Launching on Saturday, May 21, Armed Forces Day, and ending on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day. The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps—and up to five family members. Additionally, the Museum will offer free admission to our Military Veterans and their families during the Blue Star Program.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History has served Idaho since 1934.

The post Summer hours begin at Idaho Museum of Natural History appeared first on Local News 8.