Travel

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Construction is expected to begin this week and continue intermittently throughout the summer on 23 bridges on US 20 between Science Center Drive (exit 309) and the Thornton Interchange (exit 328).

During construction, ITD will be performing concrete patchwork on the bridge decks, along with sealing and other repairs under the bridges.

Regional ITD Project Manager Nathan Douglass said the repairs will extend the bridge’s lifespan.

While work takes place on each of the bridges, traffic control will include intermittent lane reductions on US 20, along with temporary lane reductions on the bridges.

Construction on the bridges is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Additionally, the South Rigby exit on US 20 will be closed intermittently. The exit will be temporary closed on June 25 for a day to grind the bridge deck, again in Mid-July for eight days to rebuild the bridge approaches (time for the concrete to cure properly), and again in early September for three days to lay an epoxy overlay to seal the deck.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 5-­1-­1 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.