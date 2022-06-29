IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next seven days have mostly sunshine in the long term weather forecast. This could bring concern to our skin if we don’t use protection.

Any time the sun is able to show itself away from the clouds, it is able to cause damage to the skin. It isn’t through the visible sunlight itself, but it shoots out harmful UV rays. The ozone layer blocks out these UV rays but only partially. The best thing to see how powerful the sun can be is to look at the UV forecast. Weather forecasters determine how bad the UV will be on a scale from 1 to 10 and it mainly depends on how much sunshine the area is expecting today.

Sunscreen is the best way to protect yourself from the sun. All sunscreen containers usually state the amount of SPF that they have. The higher SPF, the greater protection the sunscreen will have.

