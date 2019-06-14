Summer travelers see lowering gas prices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idahoans fueling up may notice their summer road trips aren’t costing as much.

That’s because gas prices are falling at the start of the summer season. According to AAA Idaho, motorists have lower crude oil prices and busier refineries to thank for giving their wallets a break.

“The U.S. average gas price is expected to drop by as much as a dime in the coming weeks, perhaps getting down to $2.70,” Conde explained. “Here in Idaho, the change might be more modest – maybe a nickel or so to reach the $3.12 range – but anything that keeps the state at or below the price that we paid last year is a welcome sight.”

Experts say gas prices may begin to feel some pressure as summer projections put fuel demand at near record highs with supply levels staying limited. According to AAA Idaho, June gasoline inventories are at their lowest level since 2016.