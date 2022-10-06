High pressure still over the west and that means dry and mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week’s forecast. Light winds from the north mainly 5-10mph makes things colder in the morning with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Highs with a few clouds overhead will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s for the valley and upper 60’s for Jackson and western Wyoming and West Yellowstone. This trend continues into the weekend and drops a few degrees daily before a significant cold air system and some chilly rain/snow chances work into the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday and lingering into Thursday for Jackson and mountains. Watch the video forecast for the vipircast and timing. I’ll have an update for you everyday at noon on localnews8.com live stream and on-air everyday at 5am-7am and noon and on my social media networks. Plus join us on 99.1 & 99.5 and 107.1 in Afton/Freedom, Wyoming for morning updates and everything you need to drive into school and work from 99 KUPI-FM. Dylan Carder and Emma Benson join me everyday for Local News 8 on the radio.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

