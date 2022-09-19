Ahead of a Pacific storm system, we’ve got a couple of nice days for the area. Dry conditions with SW winds 5-15 20+gusts, and motly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s in the lower Snake River Valley. Low 70’s in the mountains for Jackson Hole. Sunny and dry and warmer into Tuesday and then changes begin with cloudiness for Wednesday for the autumnal equinox. By Thursday we expect big pressure change with shower chances and temperatures dropping 10°+. Highs in the mid 60’s and even freezing temps for mountains into the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

