Here we go with sunnshine and dry conditions. Temps are going to be above normal for late September near 80 degrees for the valley, Upper 70’s if you are in the mountains with goats.

Our normal high for the Idaho Falls area should be around 72 for late September.

Dry into the week and we won’t have to deal with too much wind, only brilliant sun for the next several days. Highs will gradually move into the low 80’s and temps will drop with a cold front by Thursday – below average – to upper 60’s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

