We’ve got a major warm up coming this week, as winds calm and storm potential drops out of sight from the forecast. Normal temperatures for this time of the year should be around 82 degrees, and we’ll pass that today with highs into the mid-to-upper 80’s. Chilly mornings for kids back to school, upper 50’s.

Highs later in the week will approach the upper 90’s. Very little chance of rain.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Sunny and warming up this week – less wind appeared first on Local News 8.