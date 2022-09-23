Clearing out for a long stretch of bright days with no showers. Highs will settle in the upper 60’s to 71 for the lower valley today. Mid 60’s for mountains. Breezes from the southwest and pushing 10-15+, so that makes this mornings lows a little cooler, so take a jacket today and your sunglasses.

High pressure keeps us in the best spot for weather tomorrow and as close to seasonal averages as we’ve been for a while, however not for long. We’ll have a sunny Saturday with highs in the 72-75 range ( seasonal averages are 72 / 39 ) lows in the upper 30’s.

Gradual warming for Sunday and into next week with upper 70’s and then low 80’s by mid week, with clear conditions.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Sunny breezy ahead of a warming weekend appeared first on Local News 8.