IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Sunday, Nov. 27, Sunnyside Road will be reduced down to one eastbound lane of traffic near its intersection with Channing Way to the north and Crestwood Lane to the south.

The lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., barring unforeseen conditions. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The lane closures are necessary to allow Arco Electric to safely remove an old signal pole on the southeast corner of Sunnyside Road and Crestwood Lane.

The signal pole removal is part of the intersection improvement project that began the end of July. The project consists of widening the southern part of the intersection and adding a lane to improve safety and signal operations.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

