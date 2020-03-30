BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme sent out this letter Saturday, March 28, 2020 to parents of students in the district:

To the families of our District 93 students,

I hope you have been able to enjoy some quality time with your family over this unusual Spring Break. As you may know, two significant things happened this week. First, the State Board of Education ordered a soft closure of all Idaho schools until April 20th. Second, on Thursday, Governor Little ordered a state-wide Stay-In order for all Idaho citizens except for those who work in essential services. That order identified schools as an essential service “for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible.”

In compliance with these orders, our schools will be closed to students until at least April 20th. Teachers will begin to provide online or remote instruction to all students beginning on Wednesday, April 1st. We have asked our teachers to deliver live face-to-face instruction using Google Meet for students according to this D93 Bell Schedule for Online Instruction. At the same time, we understand that not all students will be able to join these sessions and teachers may record these events so that students can view them later. Most students will need a device with internet access for online learning. Devices can include a traditional computer, a PC or Mac laptop, a Chromebook, or a smartphone or tablet. If you do not have access to the internet or a mobile device in your home, please go to https://d93.org/online_opt-in to request support from District 93. We can provide at least one Chromebook per family to use and may be able to help with internet connectivity for some families thanks to the generosity of our community.

On Monday, March 30, we will resume providing meals for children ages 1 to 18. For a map of sites where meals will be delivered, please go to: https://d93.org/dropoffmap.

We will host a Facebook Live stream for families on Sunday, March 29 at 8:00 pm to talk more about the school closure, online learning, and our emergency meals plan. Please join us at www.facebook.com/bjsd93.

Thank you so much for your support in this unprecedented crisis. More than ever, the cornerstones of our culture are fundamental to our success as a district. Please go to d93.org/COVID19_03-28 for more info.

Sincerely,

Scott Woolstenhulme

Superintendent, Bonneville School District #93