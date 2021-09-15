BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday’s U.S. Department of Education approval of Idaho’s plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) under the American Rescue Plan means $146 million is available to help Idaho school districts and charter schools address their local needs amid the pandemic and support safe, in-person instruction, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said.

“The plan will ensure that our schools and districts receive the funding they need to address unfinished learning, behavioral health challenges and other impacts from the pandemic,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Throughout this process, we’ve placed high priority on giving districts and schools both the resources and flexibility to address local needs, as well as assistance identifying and engaging the students most impacted by the pandemic so that we can get them back on track.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona notified Superintendent Ybarra of the Idaho plan’s approval Monday morning and said in a news release that state plans “lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.” Idaho’s state plan is among 37 that have been approved since June.

Release of the remaining third of Idaho’s ARP ESSER funds brings the total distributed in Idaho to $440 million.

