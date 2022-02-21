BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Monday she will seek re-election this year.

Ybarra was first elected to the office in 2014. Before that, she spent more than 20 years in public education as a teacher, vice principal and principal.

In making her announcement, she called herself a “teacher not a politician” and saying “Idahoans deserve to have a teacher’s voice as superintendent.”

As of right now, two other republicans have announced they will also run for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction: Debbie Critchfied who is a former member and president of the State Board of Education and former State Representative Branden Durst.

The post Superintendent Ybarra seeks re-election appeared first on Local News 8.