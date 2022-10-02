BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho educators will once again have the opportunity to attend one of Idaho’s annual educator training events with the Idaho Family & Community Engagement (FACE) Conference, set for November 14 – 16.

“Forging the connection between schools, families and communities gives Idaho students the solid foundation they need for a lifetime of learning,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “This year’s conference will once again bring together both national and local experts, and I’m excited for another year of constructive collaboration.”

This year’s FACE conference will be held at the Galaxy Center in Meridian over a three-day period, November 14 – 16. The cost is $150, and there are no fees to register. This year, participants can also add an optional Community School tour on Wednesday, November 16 for no extra charge. To register or to read more about this year’s speakers, click here. Registration closes on November 11, but participants are encouraged to sign up early as the event sells out quickly.

This year’s speakers include Dr. Hedy Chang, director of Attendance Works, a national initiative aimed at advancing student success by ensuring educators, community partners and families work together to mitigate issues of chronic absenteeism. Dr. Chang is nationally recognized for her work on chronic absenteeism and was named by the White House as a Champion of Change for her commitment to furthering African American education.

Mr. Hamish Brewer, a globally recognized advocate who built his reputation on results and performance will also speak at the conference. Mr. Brewer has served as an award-winning principal at both the secondary and elementary school levels. He is recognized as the NAESP Nationally Distinguished Principal and Virginia Principal of the Year, and was also honored with the VAESP School Bell Award and ASCD Virginia Impact Award. Prince William County Public Schools named Hamish the school division’s Principal of the Year and he was recently recognized by Omega U as the Principal of the Year.

Other FACE speakers include: Tabatha Rosproy, CCSSO National Teacher of the Year; Nola Brantley, Founder and CEO of Nola Brantley Speaks and major player in California’s Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children awareness and advocacy movement; Dr. Donna Beegle, Woodrow Wilson Princeton Fellow and founder of Communication Across Barriers which assists educational professionals with proven strategies for breaking poverty barriers; and Dr. Steve Constantino, one of the nation’s leading authorities in family and community engagement and author of such bestsellers as “Engage Every Family: Five Simple Principles,” and “Relentless – Disrupting the Educational Norm.”

Idaho speakers include Kate Wilson, foster parent and founder of Foster + Heart; Gabriel Moreno, Hillside Jr. High instructor and founder of Game Changers Idaho, a nonprofit that provides children with disabilities with athletic opportunities; and Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sherri Ybarra.

Launched by Superintendent Ybarra in 2016, the FACE conference draws legislators, local and tribal government leaders and a wide variety of community organizers along with teachers, administrators, counselors and social workers from schools in all regions of Idaho and neighboring states.

