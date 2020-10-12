Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Mike Crapo (R) described Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as “overwhelmingly qualified” to interpret the law as written.

Crapo is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as it rushes to confirm Coney-Barrett ahead of the November election. If confirmed, she will fill the seat left vacant by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has exemplary academic and legal credentials and is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Crapo. “In particular, Judge Barrett’s thoughtful exploration of precedent and the Doctrine of Stare Decisis demonstrates she is both intellectual and deliberative in her understanding of law. Moreover, it is evident she understands the role of a fair and proper judge.”

Crapo called Coney-Barrett a pioneer in the legal field because of her academic scholarship and analysis of federal court issues.

The Senate Committee hearing is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday.