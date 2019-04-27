Surgeon who hit NYPD cop with her car wins $1.2M in excessive force lawsuit

A jury has returned a $1.2 million verdict in a lawsuit that accused a New York City cop of manhandling a prominent cancer doctor before she clipped him with her car.

Dr. Rachel Wellner, 43, had sued the NYPD, claiming she was the victim of excessive force during a 2016 traffic stop that ended with her arrest on charges of injuring the officer, the New York Post reported Friday.

The breast cancer surgeon became a tabloid villain after telling cops during the incident: “I’m the hero; the cops are not.”

The cop she was accused of injuring, Officer Niguel Vega, testified in the lawsuit that he had come into physical contact with Wellner, according to the paper.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the jury determined Vega had used excessive force or why she was awarded $1.2 million, the Post reported.

Wellner was seeking $30 million in damages.

“We’re just happy they were able to see through the lies and deception of the police and were able to get to the truth of the matter,” Wellner’s lawyer, Jon Norinsberg, said.

After her arrest, Wellner pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a violation, and served a sentence of 10 days of community service picking up trash for the New York City Parks Department, the paper reported.

A lawsuit Wellner filed against a Bronx hospital for firing her after her arrest is pending, according to the paper.