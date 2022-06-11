POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is in jail facing assault charges after starting a fight at a restaurant Wednesday night.

Darion Tyron Vinson Jr. Is charged with battery and intent to commit a serious felony and malicious injury.

He being held in the Bannock County jail on a 75-thousand dollar bond.

Surveillance video at the Mandarin House restaurant shows the suspect walking into the restaurant and pushing an employee to the ground. He then comes over and holds the employee down and hits him.. The manager is able to push the attacker off.

The suspect then tries to grab a girl on the other side of the restaurant. Seconds later, the suspect grabs a chair and throws it across the room. He quickly surrenders when a police officer arrives moments later.

The manager tells us the fight started when the employee saw the man arguing with a lady outside the restaurant in the parking lot. He told the suspect he was going to call 9-1-1 if he didn’t stop. That’s when the suspect followed him into the restaurant.

Manager Kevin Cao says when situations like that happen you just react. “A lot of people need to, in the back of their mind, think how to protect themselves when things happen,” Cao said. “We don’t know what we will do when things like that happen. You need to find a way to protect yourself.”

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was seriously injured.

The post Surveillance video shows fight inside Pocatello restaurant appeared first on Local News 8.