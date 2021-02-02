Bingham County Sheriff Tyson Buss

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Shelley.

Tyson Buss, 36, was arrested by the US Marshal’s Service Task Force on a probation violation issued by the Idaho Department of Correction, at a cabin in Drummond, Idaho at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

He was released on probation after serving time for voluntary manslaughter.

Buss was known to be a member of a local gang called “SVC” for “severely violent criminals.”

The Marshal Service said, a member of the task force contacted Buss by phone inside the home and talked him into surrendering peacefully. The task force included representatives of the Pocatello, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls Police Departments, Idaho Department of Correction, Idaho State Police and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.

Buss is suspected in connection with an assault investigation in Shelley on January 26. At that time, Shelley Police said a suspect fired three gun shots in an apartment complex.

Buss appeared for arraignment in Blackfoot Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to commit a felony, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited house, and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Buss was serving prison time for a 2003 Idaho Falls killing. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Dwight Thompson near 7th Street and Boulevard in Idaho Falls, allegedly over a drug debt. He agreed to enter an Alford Plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, with a firearm enhancement and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a fixed 16-year term.

