Suspect caught on camera stealing thousands from gambling machine, Atlanta cops say

Authorities in Atlanta are searching for a gambler they say stole $7,900 in cash earlier this month from a gambling machine at a Shell gas station.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on April 6, according to a Fox 5 Atlanta report. The suspect could be seen reaching into what looks like a variation of a slot machine, police said. A store clerk reported the incident to police.

The suspectwas described by police as skinny with a low haircut. He was wearing a gray dress shirt and gray pants.

Authorities are asking the public to identify the suspect and said to call 404-577-8477 with any details.