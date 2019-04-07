Suspect held in shootout near US-Mexico border; Texas trooper 'fighting for his life'

A Texas state trooper was reportedly in grave condition early Sunday after being shot while approaching a driver who had fled from a crash scene not far from the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

The trooper was shot multiple times and rushed to an Edinburg hospital, where he was undergoing surgery and “fighting for his life,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra wrote on Twitter. Edinburg is about 64 miles northwest of Brownsville in the state’s border region.

CALIFORNIA MOTORCYCLE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH DIES

Multiple law enforcement and government sources told the Rio Grande Valley’s KGBT-TV that the trooper was left “brain dead,” though authorities have confirmed only that he was in surgery.

The suspect, identified as Victor Alejandro Godinez, evaded immediate capture but was taken into custody early Sunday in the Edinburg area, authorities said.

The unidentified trooper was responding to a report of a vehicle crash around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, when the driver fled on foot, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement. The trooper was shot after locating the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DPS said the agency worked with local law enforcement to find the suspect. Bystanders reported seeing tactical units and a SWAT team canvassing the area, according to the Monitor, a McAllen-based newspaper.

The investigation was ongoing and DPS said more information will be released as it becomes available.