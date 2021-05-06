RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: There was an active shooter at Rigby Middle School Thursday morning, Jefferson School District 251 confirmed.

Two students and one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Students from the middle school are currently being evacuated to Rigby High School, where parents may pick them up.

Students who are not picked up will be bussed home.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

ORIGINAL: Police and ambulances are on the scene of an incident at Rigby Middle School.

There are three confirmed victims, but there is no word on their condition. Police say the parents of the victims have been notified, so if you haven’t heard from police, your child was not hurt.

Parents can come pick your kids up at Rigby High School.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

Police are still searching the school.

The district sent out an email to parents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is released.

The post Suspect in custody after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School appeared first on Local News 8.