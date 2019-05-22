Suspect in custody after police chase RV in Southern California; dog seen tumbling from vehicle

A suspect was in custody following a high-speed police chase of a mobile home in Southern California on Tuesday evening. At one point, a dog was seen tumbling out of the suspect’s badly damaged vehicle but appeared to walk away unscathed.

Much of the chase was broadcast live on local television as news helicopters followed the mobile home.

CALIFORNIA DOG WALKER, 5 DOGS KILLED AFTER CAR IS STRUCK BY MOTORIST IN POLICE CHASE

The California Highway Patrol said officers suspected the mobile home had been stolen from the Newhall area of Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County. The driver weaved in and out of traffic on surface streets at high speeds in the San Fernando Valley area. The woman slammed into a tree and several other vehicles, tearing off the passenger-side door of one car before continuing on.

The driver crashed into a vehicle near a home in Tarzana and ran from the motor home, a second dog following shortly behind her. The woman tried to leap a fence before being tackled by law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police and fire crews were on the scene. Aerial footage showed at least one person injured, lying on his back in the driveway of the home near where the suspect crashed, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported. He was taken to a local hospital, but the severity of his injuries was unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and was treated by first responders.