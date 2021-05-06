RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Police and ambulances are on the scene of an incident at Rigby Middle School.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

There are three confirmed victims, but there is no word on their condition. Police say the parents of the victims have been notified, so if you haven’t heard from police, your child was not hurt.

Parents can come pick your kids up at Rigby High School.

Police are still searching the school.

The district sent out an email to parents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information is released.

