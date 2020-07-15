Crime Tracker

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Chubbuck Police Department responded to the area of Yellowstone Ave. and Chubbuck Road for the report of a stolen vehicle from Guardian Auto Sales as well as a subsequent crash involving the stolen vehicle Wednesday around 12:10 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended by members of the CPD in the area of 210 Circle Inn, just blocks from the crash.

The identity of the suspect isn’t being released at the moment and charges are still pending as police continue to investigate the incident.

Everyone involved in the crash was checked at the scene by Chubbuck EMS, and Bannock County Ambulance. No injuries were reported.