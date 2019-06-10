A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a parked patrol vehicle in northern California early Saturday while two deputies were inside, police said.

The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. in west Modesto – about 90 miles east of San Francisco. A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s field training officer and trainee were in the car, authorities said.

Both deputies “got banged up, but are okay and in good spirits,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Saturday Facebook post. The deputies were treated at a hospital for their injuries, according to the post.

The suspected drunk driver — identified as 22-year-old Norberto Contreras – was arrested and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail, the Modesto Bee reported. His bail was set at $25,000. No additional information was released.

“This is unfortunately a common experience. Luckily everyone walked away,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “It could have been much worse. If you drink and drive you will earn a trip to jail. Uber, Lyft or call a friend please.”