Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a report of a male and female shoplifter at Hobby Lobby Monday around 2:45 p.m.

The reporting party advised they believed the male had concealed merchandise on his person, and it appeared both of them were under the influence of drugs.

The deputy arrived and found the female had fled the store but was able to locate the male suspect still in the parking lot.

The deputy identified the male as 35-year-old Minor L. Sharp of Idaho Falls who denied stealing items from the business.

Sharp told the deputy he could search his person to prove he didn’t have stolen merchandise, and in doing so the deputy located hypodermic needles and a small bindle with approximately .3 grams of methamphetamine inside. Several items were also located on Sharp that could possibly have been stolen merchandise from other stores but did not come from Hobby Lobby.

Sharp was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

During the booking process at the jail, deputies located a small drug pipe with marijuana residue on it. Sharp was booked into jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.