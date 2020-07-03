News

Idaho Falls (KIFI/KIDK) The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Ammon and have apprehended suspects in an Idaho Falls neighborhood, with the assistance of Idaho Falls Police.

The Sheriff’s office reports, there was an alleged bank robbery Thursday afternoon, at the Mountain American Credit Union in Ammon. The Sheriff’s Office says, the robbery happened just after 5 P.M., at the branch on Hitt Road.

The investigation of the robbery, led authorities to a home near 16th and Merrett Drive.

Authorities say, they have four people in custody, including their main suspect in the robbery. Sheriff Deputies severed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and blocked off several streets in the surrounding neighborhood. Authorities say there maybe more suspects tied to this robbery.