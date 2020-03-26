Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were called to two separate businesses, Cabelas and Pawn One, where attempts to gain entry had been made Thursday morning.

Security equipment at both businesses quickly helped deputies identify a black GMC Pickup and unknown suspects tied to the attempted burglary.

During this time, deputies discovered the pickup had been stolen earlier in the morning from a residence in Bonneville County and at a separate location a utility trailer.

That information was shared with area law enforcement while deputies investigated the connections between the four crimes.

Later during the day Thursday, deputies were notified the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen pickup and trailer in question, and after an officer-involved shooting detained a male, Kenneth Jensen, and female Chelsey Christensen with the vehicle. You can read more about that here.

Christensen has been charged with attempted robbery and battery.

Deputies are continuing with the investigation and connection to the individuals involved in the Bingham County incident.

No further information is available at this time.