A suspect’s parents and uncle were among the seven people found dead in two homes in rural Tennessee, authorities said.

Michael Cummins, 25, was arrested Saturday about a mile from one of the two crime scenes in rural Sumner County. He was shot and wounded while being taken into custody after authorities spotted him in a creek bed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the dead as the suspect’s parents, David Carl Cummins, 51; Clara Jane Cummins, 45; and his uncle Charles Edward Hosale, 45.

The other victims were identified as Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43; whose relationship to Cummins wasn’t clear; her daughter Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12; and Rachel’s mother, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64. Another victim, Shirley B. Fehrle, 69; was found in a separate home. Cummins allegedly stole a Kia from Shirley Fehrle, his neighbor and one of the victims, citing an arrest affidavit, the Tennessean reported.

TWO MORE BODIES FOUND IN TENNESSEE HOME, SUSPECT LINKED TO 7 DEATHS

An eighth victim, a relative of Cummins, survived and was said to be in critical condition, according to ABC News.

Michael Cummins, 25, was arrested on Saturday after investigators found several bodies in two separate homes in Westmoreland, Tennessee.

Michael Cummins, 25, was arrested on Saturday after investigators found several bodies in two separate homes in Westmoreland, Tennessee. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

2 SISTERS CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FAMILY AT TENNESSEE FUNERAL HOME

Cummins has a lengthy criminal record and had multiple court-ordered requests in the past to undergo mental health checks.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was being prepared by a probation officer a day before several people were found dead, the Tennessean reported. Arrest warrants for Cummins were filed Monday on a charge of criminal homicide for at least one of the deceased and a charge of theft of property over $10,000.

It was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.