JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County deputies received a call in reference to a missing 43-year-old female Wednesday.

Deputies completed a missing person report and started making inquiries to try and locate the female.

On Thursday, deputies responded to 531 N. 4200 E. located in Jefferson County to follow up on the report. The female was known to frequent that location.

Upon arrival, the homeowner consented to a search of his property, and the female was located deceased in an outbuilding located on the property.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 10.

The investigation continues pending interviews and the autopsy report.

The victim has been identified, but her name will not be released pending notification of kin.

