KIFI

KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Employees and patrons at Pocatello’s Firehouse subs are extremely lucky Wednesday after an SUV crashed through the building and into the dining room just before noon.

Thankfully no one was injured when the SUV smashed through the front glass door way and finally coming to a stop completely inside the building.

It appears the driver of the SUV accidentally hit the gas instead of the break.

The entire glass front of the building was completely broken, as well as structural damage to another wall.

The accident caused substantial damage to the restaurant.

Firehouse managers say they will be closed until further notice.

No word yet on any citations or the dollar amount of the damage.

The post SUV crashes through Firehouse Subs appeared first on Local News 8.