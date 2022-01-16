IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A SWAT situation in Idaho Falls has been resolved with no injuries and a person in custody.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department said the call came in around noon Sunday for a barricaded subject in the 100 block of East Elva.

The subject was taken into custody at about 2 P.M, and no injuries were reported among officers or anyone involved, Clements said.

Officers and the SWAT team are still in the area and will remain so for the time being to continue the investigation and to wrap up operations. As such, the intersection of North Lee and East Elva is blocked at this time as well as the area immediately surrounding the scene.

Clements said there is no threat to the public but does ask that people avoid the area to allow officers to continue their investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

