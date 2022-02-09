IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls SWAT Team was called into action Monday night to help resolve a situation at a motel.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says around 10 p.m., an officer was called to the Motel Six on Broadway for reports of a suicidal person barricaded in a room with a gun that had fired at least one shot.

The officer was able to start talking to the person, while other officers evacuated nearby rooms, as the SWAT Team arrived.

After about two hours of negotiations, the person surrendered peacefully.

The person was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide, there is help out there.

Call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

The post SWAT Team called to help resolve situation at motel appeared first on Local News 8.