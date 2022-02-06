IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The White Pine STEM Academy opened their doors Saturday to the Idaho Falls and Ammon community. Director of schools for White Pine, Ron Cote, says throwing the “Chocolate Festival” allowed their school and students to get involved with the community.

“I think white pine is a bit of a hidden gem in the Idaho Falls area. Idaho Falls/Ammon area and this is great that people get to come out,” Cote says. “We get to provide a little bit of an event for them. We get a little bit of visibility and, you know, people get a sense of what we’re doing in a STEM academy.”

The Chocolate Festival was the big draw for curious people to see what was going on at the Academy.

Cote tells us, “They’re coming in with a smile because we’ve got a sign out front that says chocolate festivals, so you can’t go wrong there, but the people I’m seeing leaving, they’ve got bags, smiles on their faces.”

Currently the School offers spots for students in grades 7-11 with hopes to add grade 12 next year. Cote says kids from the school and the members of the community that attended came in such large numbers, they might need to move the venues for the festival this time next year.

Cote goes on to say “We’re full, we’re packed here with vendors and guests, and we may consider moving this to our elementary next year where we have a gym and a little more space to to provide, you know, a bit of a bigger event for the community.”

The event started at 12 and went on until 5 Saturday evening. Cote hopes the event and awareness of what the STEM program at the school has to offer grows in the years ahead.

