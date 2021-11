JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Swinging Bridge, spanning the Snake River by Hog Island, will be closed next week for routine maintenance.

The bridge will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. next Wednesday, November 17 and Thursday 18, 2021 to undergo deck repairs.

The closure be dependent on the weather.

