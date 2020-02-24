Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Democrat Aaron Swisher has announced he will again challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Simpson for the U.S. House this November.

Swisher said he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his campaign committee and declaring his candidacy.

During the 2018 race, Swisher focused on economic policy and its impact on Idaho families. Swisher criticized Simpson’s inconsistent stand on the federal budget and deficit.

“Given Rep. Simpson’s recent vote against impeachment – against even having an inquiry – I felt that it was an imperative that he be challenged this year,” said Swisher. “There are some things that should simply be a non-partisan matter. And standing up for our constitutional framework, and the checks and balances that our forefathers put in place, should be one of those universal things.”

Swisher is a Boise State University graduate with degrees in economics and finance.