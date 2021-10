POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You may want to go to Pocatello to get your next pumpkin.

Swore Farms in Pocatello has opened their pumpkin patch for the fall season.

Over 20,000 pumpkins were planted at the farm.

The farm also features a giant corn maze and wagon rides for families.

The farm is located at 225 Ballard Road in Pocatello.

