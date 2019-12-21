Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass) will open to the public for oversnow travel on commercially-guided snowmobiles Sunday at 8 a.m.

Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

You can check the status of Yellowstone roads HERE or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

To sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Officials say to anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.