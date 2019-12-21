Local News
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass) will open to the public for oversnow travel on commercially-guided snowmobiles Sunday at 8 a.m.
Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.
You can check the status of Yellowstone roads HERE or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.
To sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
Officials say to anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.
