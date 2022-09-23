POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Head out to the Pocatello Animal Shelter Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a tail-waggin’ time.

This is the last adoption event for summer 2022 and will include adoptable animals, face painting, a bouncy house and other fun activities.

The animal shelter is full and has a lot of cats and dogs ready to be adopted. Currently, the shelter has a total of 163 animals; 53 dogs, 10 puppies, 38 cats and 62 kittens.

“We have a lot of great animals here at the shelter. These animals bring a smile to our faces every day and we would love to see them find good homes,” Animal Services Director Chris Abbott said.

Dog and puppy adoptions cost $130 plus tax. Discounts are offered to senior citizens over 60 and for dogs over six years of age, as well as the Pets 4 Vets program.

Cat adoptions cost $35 plus tax and kitten adoptions cost $50 plus tax.

*All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

The post Tail end of summer adoption event Sept. 24 appeared first on Local News 8.