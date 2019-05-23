Taiwan says 2 US warships sail through Taiwan Strait

Taiwan’s defense ministry says two U.S. warships have sailed through the Taiwan Strait in the latest apparent move by Washington to challenge China’s claims in the region.

A ministry statement says the ships passed through from south to north on Wednesday without incident. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, complained last month about a French ship entering Chinese territorial waters as it passed through the strait.

China maintains a more ambiguous boundary than defined by international treaty and has asserted a claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, which is contiguous with the Taiwan Strait.

Such passages through the strait by the U.S. Navy are seen as a show of support for Taiwan, a close American ally despite their lack of diplomatic relations.