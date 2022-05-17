IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – “Have you heard there’s a rumor in St. Petersburg?” You can take a “journey to the past” this week with Bonneville High School’s production of Anastasia.

This musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family. Then years later, an orphan named Anya hopes to find some trace of her family by siding with those who wish to take advantage of her likeness to the Grand Duchess.

BHS Players have been “learning to do it” since before the trimester started “once upon a December,” and for Will Bare who plays Vladimir and was one of the technical crew who helped build set, the process has paid off.

“After all of the grind of memorization and prep performances, the actual performance in front of people is practically life giving,” Bare said. “Having people cheer and laugh at jokes and other onstage interactions is fulfilling to the fullest.”

Now, “Paris may hold the key to your heart,” but you’ll only have to travel to the BHS Little Theater to see the show that runs May 18 to May 21 and starts at 7:30 p.m. each night.

While there may not be “crowds of thousands,” there is reserved seating for everyone including “the Countess and the common man.” Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. With “everything to win,” you can get your tickets HERE.

