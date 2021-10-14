IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies, businesses, schools, healthcare services and the lives of Idahoans throughout the state.

The Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is conducting an anonymous statewide survey to better understand how attitudes, needs and behaviors of Idahoans have continued to evolve in relation to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Divison of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”

The survey results will offer state government and the public relevant and timely insights about the health and social impacts associated with the pandemic. Having a greater understanding of the impacts COVID-19 has had on Idahoans will help inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination. Once results are compiled, they will be posted to the Division of Behavioral Health webpage, coronavirus.idaho.gov and https://ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow/.

The survey is open to all Idaho residents through Oct. 31, 2021 and can be found HERE.

The DBH COVID-19 website provides substantial resources, information, and real time updates, including information on our statewide COVID Help Now Hotline and our COVID Counseling Assistance for Frontline Workers.

The post Take this survey to report how you are faring during the pandemic appeared first on Local News 8.