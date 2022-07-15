Desert Eagle Remote control model airplane club is once again hosting an open house Saturday, July 16th, to showcase and educate enthusiasts of remote control aircraft. Not just planes, either. A flying lawnmower will mow through the sky at the club’s air field near Andrus trucking west of I-15 from 9am to 1pm. Also, a pterodactyl may land right before your eyes as this creature is equipped to take flight for fans of all ages. You have the opportunity to take a paintball shot at the special target planes for fun and to raise money for the Veterans Mobility Corp, which refurbishes chairs for disabled vets.

You can find out more at deserteaglercclub.com

The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club will host an open house and paintball shoot Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the club flying field. There will be demonstrations, including a flying lawnmower and pterodactyl. Plus, you can shoot at planes with a paintball gun. Proceeds benefit the Veterans Mobility Corporation. Directions to the flying field can be found here.

The post Taking aim to benefit veterans appeared first on Local News 8.