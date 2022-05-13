POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Tandem Tour is coming to Pocatello Saturday, May 14.

This workshop is open to high school students in Pocatello. During the session, students will work together to learn ways they can help themselves and each other through their hardest times.

The goal of the project is to bring awareness to mental health and to teach Pocatello high school students tools to handle the struggles many students face every day.

The workshop is at 9:30 a.m. at Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue, and will be about 90 minutes.

It is free and open to the high school students and their parents/ guardians to attend.

Space is limited. Email mirby@pocatello.us to get a permission slip.

If you have a question, reach out to Miche Kirkman at 208-246-8197 or by email at mkirkman@idahocities.org.

