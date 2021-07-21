STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The lightning caused Tango Fire was reported the evening of July 17. The fire is located approximately five miles south of Diamond D Ranch in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The fire is estimated at 101 acres burning in subalpine fir. The fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain with cliffs that make access dangerous. While the rocky terrain limits ground access, it also serves to limit the potential for fire growth. Tuesday, the fire area received significant precipitation.

Fire managers are using a real-time web camera set up outside the wilderness that is providing 24/7 monitoring coverage of the Tango Fire, as well as monitoring with infrared flights. This strategy limits exposure to firefighters and maximizes limited firefighting resources for other wildfires that may be discovered. Two fire modules will arrive today and will begin assessing the values at risk in the area tomorrow.

The National Preparedness Level is 5 (PL 5), due to significant fire activity occurring in multiple geographical areas, an increase in incident management team mobilization, and heavy shared resources commitment to large fires nationally. PL 5 is the highest level of wildland fire activity. Competition for resources is extremely high.

No closures are in place for the Tango Fire. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest.

Nationally, there are 61 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 31 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

