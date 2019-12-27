IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The man who spent nearly half his life in prison for crimes he did not commit is going after the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Christopher Tapp sent a notice to the Idaho Falls Police Department stating he intends to file the lawsuit.

According to the notice, “Mr. Tapp will seek damages for his unjust conviction and imprisonment for over twenty years.”

The lawsuit could be filed months from now.

Idaho Falls public information officer Bud Cranor, has confirmed the city did receive the notice.

The notice claims the police department violated Tapp’s First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The notice also accuses the department of wrongful arrest, false imprisonment, negligence, infliction of emotional distress, defamation and malicious prosecution.

Tapp is referring all requests to his attorney.

He will be represented by Peter Neufeld of Neufeld, Scheck & Brustin, a New York City law firm. Neufeld, who is a founder of the Innocence Project, spoke at Tapp’s exoneration in July.

Neufeld is accusing the Idaho Falls Police Department of ignoring evidence that showed Tapp was innocent, including that his DNA did not match samples recovered from the crime scene.